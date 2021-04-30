Illinois won't issue vaccination passports, Pritzker says

New York has a program that allows residents to show an electronic certification of COVID-19 vaccination. Associated Press file photo

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is taking a pass on the "Vax Pass."

Days after Chicago public health officials teased the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine passport that residents would need for admission to select concerts and other crowded summer events, Pritzker on Friday said the state won't be implementing any mandatory system for Illinoisans to prove they've been fully immunized against the coronavirus.

Instead of a passport, the governor said, residents across the state will be provided with something more akin to a doctor's note -- and only if they ask for it.

