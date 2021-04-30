Highland Park cancels Fourth of July community events

The city of Highland Park and the Park District of Highland Park have canceled their traditional Fourth of July community events, including the parade and FourthFest, officials announced Friday.

The fireworks display is tentatively planned for Labor Day weekend, depending on public health guidance regarding large gatherings, and the Bitter Jester Music Festival anticipates hosting its annual music competition and concert series on a revised schedule in July and August, to conclude at the fireworks display, pandemic conditions permitting, according to a news release.

The city and park district have planned alternative activities.

The city will sponsor a virtual Independence Day parade, encouraging residents and businesses to submit celebratory photos and videos at cityhpil.com/july4.

The park district is planning a series of small, family-friendly events during the 4th of July holiday weekend including a virtual Firecracker 5K Fun Run, Walk or Bike event benefiting the Parks Foundation of Highland Park; a free Firecracker Family Boot Camp Competition; Drive-In Movie Night at the Recreation Center; 4th of July family specials for rounds of golf at Sunset Valley Golf Club and the River's Edge Adventure Mini-Golf Course; and an evening event at Hidden Creek AquaPark to float and watch fireworks on a big screen.

"Throughout the pandemic, Highland Park has made decisions based on guidance from county and state officials and informed by data trends in our region and state," Mayor Nancy Rotering said. "We know that it is difficult to ask our community to sacrifice another year without the traditions that bring us together, but this is ultimately a question of public health. By celebrating safely this year as recommended by CDC guidelines, we will ensure that we will all be able to come together next summer."

Additional details regarding the park district's 4th of July activities will be available in its digital summer brochure to be released May 5. To receive the brochure, residents are encouraged to sign up for the park district e-newsletter. The city will share information regarding the fireworks display and the Bitter Jester Music Festival as it becomes available at cityhpil.com/july4.