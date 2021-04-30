DuPage expects to fully vaccinate 80% of residents by July 1

DuPage County officials say they plan to have 80% of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in two months.

The county already has a decent head start on the ambitious plan as state records show nearly 35% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated, which is someone two weeks removed from their final dose of the vaccine.

However, there are only an estimated 755,801 residents who are currently eligible for the vaccine because they are 16 or older. That means, almost 43% of eligible residents are already fully vaccinated, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Among the counties with the highest percentage of eligible residents fully vaccinated, DuPage ranks fourth in the state. Only Monroe, Sangamon and Adams counties have a higher percentage of eligible residents fully vaccinated, according to IDPH records.

Elsewhere in the suburbs, suburban Cook County ranks 10th with almost 40% of those eligible fully vaccinated. In Lake and Will counties, 35% of those eligible are fully vaccinated, along with 34.8% in Kane County and 33.8% in McHenry County.

Karen Ayala, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department, said the uptake in vaccinations throughout the county is due, in part, to the consistent messaging by health officials and government leaders there.

"We have had a unified message among ourselves, whether it be the elected representatives or our health care system leaders, which has been a resounding message that vaccines are safe, vaccines are effective and vaccines are the way forward," she said at a news conference Friday announcing plans to make vaccinations more accessible throughout the county.

DuPage County leads the state in the percentage of residents between the ages of 16 and 64 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with more than 52% at least partially vaccinated.

It is second only to Kendall County in getting at least one dose into the arms of its residents who are 65 and older, with 88.2% of that age group either fully or partially vaccinated.

At Friday's gathering, health care officials from DuPage Medical Group and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove announced plans to expand vaccinations to all residents, not just patients. Additionally, the mass vaccination site at the county fairgrounds in Wheaton will begin offering walk-in inoculations Monday.

DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin said these measures will get the county back "to the normal we crave."

"If we can work together and get our vaccination rates as close to 100% as possible, we will be doing all we can, as individuals and as a county, to end this pandemic," he said. "If we work together, we can ensure that our county emerges from this pandemic as soon as possible, stronger and more resilient than ever before."

Meanwhile, Lake County Health Department officials announced they have begun offering walk-in vaccinations as well at the fairgrounds site in Grayslake.

Going forward, walk-in vaccinations will be offered there Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. On Wednesdays, walk-ins are welcome from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., officials said.

All suburban Cook County mass vaccination sites began offering walk-ins nearly two weeks ago.