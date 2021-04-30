COVID-19 update: 103,717 more shots, 33 deaths, 3,207 new cases

Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 103,717 additional vaccine shots have been administered throughout the state, bringing the total number of shots given statewide to 9,259,706. Daily Herald file photo

State health officials today reported another 103,717 inoculations of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered throughout the state.

That brings the total number of doses administered statewide to 9,259,706, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials also reported 33 more deaths from the virus and 3,207 new cases diagnosed as well.

Since the outset of the pandemic, 21,960 Illinois residents have died while 1,335,055 residents have been infected.

Hospitals throughout the state reported treating 2,024 COVID-19 patients currently, with 475 of them in intensive care beds, IDPH records show.

IDPH officials also reported the state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 3.4%.

Case positivity shows the level of infection throughout a certain population by showing the percentage of new cases developed from a batch of tests.

A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.