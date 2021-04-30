Arlington Heights Road resurfacing will start Monday

A 5-mile resurfacing of Arlington Heights Road is among the Northwest suburban Illinois Department of Transportation road projects expected to kick off Monday.

The Arlington Heights Road work, from Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village to Palatine Road in Arlington Heights, includes resurfacing, constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and installing pedestrian push-button posts at the intersections.

Similar work is being done on a 4.8-mile stretch of Palatine Road, from Algonquin Road in South Barrington to Roselle Road in Inverness and Palatine. Both projects are set for completion in October.

A 1.7-mile stretch of Busse Road from Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village to Golf Road in Mount Prospect will be resurfaced and include new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. That work will wrap up in August.

Officials say the projects will require daily, intermittent lane closures. Access to residences and businesses within the work zones will be maintained throughout construction.