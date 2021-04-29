Increase in counterfeit prescription pills could be tied to overdoses, deaths

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force is warning against a rise in fake prescription medications that are suspected to be linked to several overdoses, some fatal, according to a news release.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid often used to treat pain, has been discovered in what police are calling "counterfeit" Percocet pills, according to the release.

Counterfeit medicine is not produced to the pharmacological specifications of the drugs they claim to be, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website. The drugs could be contaminated, contain the wrong ingredients, have no active ingredient, or be made with the wrong dosage, according to the Department of Justice.

The McHenry County sheriff's office noticed an increase in counterfeit oxycodone hydrochloride, a pain killer commonly known by the brand name Percocet. Fentanyl and numerous other substances have been discovered in the pills, which are stamped with "M 30," according to the news release.

The counterfeit pills are known are "Perc 30s" or "Blue M30" and look identical to factory-manufactured Percocet pills, according to the release.

The sheriff's office is urging the community to use caution if they encounter suspected counterfeit pills, citing the potential of a lethal overdose from handling them.

Anyone who discovered suspected counterfeit pills should notify local police immediately and should refrain from purchasing and ingesting any prescription medication that is not prescribed to them or whose source they cannot verify, according to the release.

Police also recommended that community members talk with their family and friends about the effects of potentially deadly counterfeit pills.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity can contact the McHenry County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-762-STOP (7867), the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (815) 338-2144, or the tip line email address: TipLine@mchenrycountyil.gov.

Callers to the McHenry County Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

Resources for those seeking substance abuse treatment options can be found online at McHenry County Substance Abuse Collation's website www.mchenrycountysac.org.