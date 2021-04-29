Feder: Columnist Maudlyne Ihejirika to 'pass the baton' of Chicago media leadership

Maudlyne Ihejirika, the prominent Sun-Times columnist and one of the most powerful women in Chicago journalism, has announced she's stepping down as president of two influential professional organizations.

In relinquishing the top leadership roles with the Chicago Journalists Association and the National Association of Black Journalists-Chicago Chapter she has held since 2017, Ihejirika said she plans to concentrate on her "Chicago Chronicles" column for the Sun-Times.

"After four years of steering both organizations in their shared mission of highlighting pressing issues facing the profession in our rapidly evolving industry, as well as guiding NABJ's laser focus on newsroom diversity, it's time to pass the baton," she said.

"Our nation is in pain. I'm compelled and inspired to go deeper in unearthing stories at this critical juncture we find ourselves, with race and policing, social justice and equity, politics and division. Those of us in positions to curate and translate those stories simply must do more."

