Cook County easing restrictions on activities Friday as COVID-19 metrics improve

More suburban Cook County residents getting vaccines mean the county health department is easing more restrictions on activities. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times

The Cook County Department of Public Health on Thursday announced relaxed restrictions on outdoor activities that include allowing more suburban residents to participate in outdoor festivals, proms and weddings.

The changes effective Friday were a result of decreasing hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The state is currently in Phase 4 of reopening.

"We're able to ease mitigations within Phase 4 for a number of reasons, including a recent decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as nearly one-million residents, or more than 50 percent of eligible residents ... who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, CCDPH senior public health medical officer.

The latest rules affecting outdoor events allow up to 100 people or 50% of capacity, whichever is less, at occasions such as weddings, proms and potlucks.

Fully vaccinated people will be exempted from capacity counts for private social gatherings.

The county is also raising capacity for indoor and outdoor concerts, plays and other performances in large spaces.

But at smaller indoor venues, accommodating less than 200 people, rules remain in place requiring 50 percent capacity with no more than 50 people.