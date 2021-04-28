Mundelein approves parking plan for pot shop

Ahead of a proposed expansion, Mundelein officials this week gave the Rise cannabis dispensary, 1325 Armour Blvd., temporary permission to have fewer parking spots than is legally required.

Rise's parent company wants to connect the store to a nearby vacant building at 1570 Baskin Road. If the project progresses, the resulting building will be more than 14,700 square feet, officials have said.

Under the formula used to determine how many spaces a business must have, the expanded facility would need 86 spaces in a paved and striped lot, village documents indicate. But the company's plans call for only 59 spaces.

Rise leases a gravel lot across the street for additional parking. A village-issued permit for that operation expires in October.

On Monday, the village board granted permission to have only 59 parking spaces at Rise through Oct. 31, 2022.