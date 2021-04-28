Lockdown lifted at Elmhurst University
Updated 4/28/2021 6:19 PM
The lockdown at Elmhurst University was lifted shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday after a person with a gun was reported on campus.
Students were told to shelter in place for about two hours Wednesday afternoon after university officials said an armed person was reported near Dinkmeyer residence hall and then, about half an our later, near Niebuhr residence hall.
There were no reports at any point of shots fired. Elmhurst police officers searched the buildings on campus before declaring an all clear.
As a precaution, York High School was briefly placed on soft lockdown, but it was lifted as of 5:30 p.m.
