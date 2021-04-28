Illinois surpasses 9 million vaccine shots threshold

Illinois vaccine providers have now administered more than 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the state.

State health officials announced today 106,173 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines made into the arms of Illinois residents and workers.

That brings the total number of doses administered statewide to 9,048,300. Vaccine providers are averaging 100,823 shots a day over the past week, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials also reported 33 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,728 new cases of the disease.

The state's death toll from the virus is now at 21,891, while 1,328,454 residents have been infected since the outset of the pandemic.

Statewide, hospitals are treating 2,154 COVID-19 patients, with 502 of them in intensive care, according to IDPH figures.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 3.4%, a slight decline from the previous day.

Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.