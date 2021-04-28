Authorities: Man robbed Amazon delivery driver, stole his car

A 21-year-old Villa Park man is facing multiple charges in connection with the April 21 battery and carjacking of an Amazon delivery driver in an unincorporated area near Villa Park.

Jiovani Villa, of the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue, has been charged with vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, robbery and aggravated battery on a public way.

Judge Jeffrey MacKay set bond at $100,000, officials said.

According to a news release from the DuPage County sheriff's office, the victim parked his 2006 Toyota Scion around 8:10 p.m. on April 21, near Danby Street and Kirkland Lane in the Brandywine neighborhood, to deliver packages.

As the delivery driver returned to his car, a man wearing dark-colored clothing appeared, pushed the victim to the ground in the road and stole his vehicle. The car contained Amazon packages.

An anonymous tip led police to Villa, authorities said.

"Criminals are getting more and more brazen as we see penalties for these violent crimes begin to be reduced. When you reduce penalties, it only makes sense crime will increase," Sheriff James Mendrick said in a statement. "That being said, we're still DuPage County and we do not tolerate this behavior here."

The stolen car was located on the morning of April 23 in the parking lot of a Villa Park motel near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Ardmore Avenue.

Villa, who was in the driver's seat of the vehicle, was arrested by officers from Villa Park and surrounding agencies.

While in custody at the sheriff's office, Villa confessed to hijacking the vehicle as well as opening and selling Amazon packages at a gas station in Chicago, according to the news release.

Villa's next court date is May 24.