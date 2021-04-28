Aurora teenager reported missing
Updated 4/28/2021 4:44 PM
The Aurora Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Elijah Rios was last seen in the 0-100 block of North Avenue in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department's Facebook page. He is known to frequent Yorkville and DeKalb.
Anyone with information about Elijah's whereabouts should call the Aurora Police Department investigators at (630) 256-5500.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.