 

New Mundelein budget calls for less spending, more revenue

  • Mundelein officials plan to seasonally close a small section of Park Street east of Route 45 to vehicles so that restaurants can serve patrons on the street. Money for the project is included in the budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins Saturday.

    Mundelein officials plan to seasonally close a small section of Park Street east of Route 45 to vehicles so that restaurants can serve patrons on the street. Money for the project is included in the budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins Saturday. Courtesy of Mundelein

  • Funding for an infrastructure improvement project designed to prevent floods like this 2017 disaster from reoccurring is included in Mundelein's municipal budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

      Funding for an infrastructure improvement project designed to prevent floods like this 2017 disaster from reoccurring is included in Mundelein's municipal budget for the 2022 fiscal year. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2017

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 4/27/2021 12:25 PM

Mundelein's roughly $57.5 million budget for the 2022 fiscal year reflects a significant spending drop from the current year.

Conversely, revenue is projected to increase in the new fiscal year, which starts Saturday.

 

The village board unanimously approved the budget late Monday night.

The budget is more than $6.1 million leaner than the previous $63.6 million plan, a decrease of nearly 9.7%.

Officials attributed the decrease to the completion of the new public works department headquarters at 801 Allanson Road. That roughly $23 million project wrapped up in October.

As for revenue, cash from taxes, fees and other sources is expected to total nearly $53.4 million. That's up about 3.3% from the 2021 fiscal year's $51.7 million estimate.

Revenue is projected to increase as the local economy recovers from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Village Administrator Eric Guenther said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The pandemic resulted in lower revenue from hotel taxes, video gambling, license fees and other sources, but they're expected to rebound slightly over the next 12 months, Guenther said.

The estimated $5.8 million gap between expected revenue and spending will be bridged with money from the loans that are funding a significant flood prevention project in the Western Slope neighborhood, Guenther said.

That roughly $9 million project will continue in the new fiscal year.

The construction of pedestrian overpass at the Metra station and improvements to Park Street that will allow on-street dining and entertainment are among the other projects included in the budget.

The overpass is expected to cost about $5 million, but grants will cover all but about $100,000, Guenther said. Work should start in July, he said.

The Park Street project is expected to cost $300,000. Work will occur in phases and begin within the next couple weeks, Guenther said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Route 45 to be torn up for months as part of flood-relief project, Mundelein mayor reveals
Related Article
Route 45 to be torn up for months as part of flood-relief project, Mundelein mayor reveals
 
Mundelein mayoral candidates debate infrastructure needs, other issues
Related Article
Mundelein mayoral candidates debate infrastructure needs, other issues
 
After success last year, Mundelein to again offer outdoor dining on Park Street
Related Article
After success last year, Mundelein to again offer outdoor dining on Park Street
 
Revenue and spending slashed in new $63.6 million Mundelein budget
Related Article
Revenue and spending slashed in new $63.6 million Mundelein budget
 
Three years after devastating storm, Mundelein to begin $9M flood-control project
Related Article
Three years after devastating storm, Mundelein to begin $9M flood-control project
 
Mundelein scaling back plans for pedestrian overpass at Metra station
Related Article
Mundelein scaling back plans for pedestrian overpass at Metra station
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 