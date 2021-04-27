Lake Villa man facing drug, weapons charges

A 38-year-old Lake Villa man, who was out on bond related to a felony drug arrest less than a year ago, is now facing additional drug and weapons charges following a joint investigation between the Lake County sheriff's office and federal agents.

Anthony L. Brown was charged with two Class X felonies of manufacturing or delivery of more than 900 grams of cocaine and unlawful possession of more than 900 grams of cocaine following his arrest Friday, sheriff's officials said.

Nearly three kilograms of cocaine were confiscated, authorities reported.

He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, after authorities said officers discovered a semi-automatic firearm when they served a search warrant at his apartment on the 100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and took him into custody.

According to court records, Brown was out on bond after an August 2020 drug arrest by Lake County sheriff's deputies. In that case, he is accused of dealing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, and is also facing criminal conspiracy charges.

Sheriff's officials said Brown is a "documented street gang member" and currently back behind bars after his bail amount was set at $750,000 following his latest arrest.

He is due back in court Friday, officials said.