 

Des Plaines chief raises questions about musician's shooting

  • Courtesy of Cavanagh Law GroupRylan Wilder, center, was accidentally shot while a Des Plaines police officer was pursuing a bank robbery suspect in 2019.

Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 4/27/2021 6:39 PM

A year and a half after a Des Plaines police officer accidentally shot a promising young guitarist at a Northwest Side music school, the department's chief is finally speaking publicly -- and raising questions about how the teenager's devastating injuries occurred.

"We just didn't feel that the full picture and the totality of the events that occurred that evening were made clear to the community," Des Plaines Police Chief David Anderson told the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday.

 

Anderson, who has been chief for about four months, said that after repeatedly reviewing security video from UpBeat Music & Arts, he is uncertain whether Des Plaines officer James Armstrong was the one who shot Rylan Wilder, a budding musician working as an intern at the store on the evening of Nov. 19, 201.

