COVID-19 update: 81,152 more vaccinations, 2,556 new cases, 23 more deaths

Over 30% of all Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,556 with 23 more deaths from the respiratory disease, officials said.

On Monday, 81,152 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 105,757.

The federal government has delivered 11,149,675 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 8,942,127 shots have been administered.

So far, 3,835,491 people -- 30.1% of Illinois' 12.7 million population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,180 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate is 3.5%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,325,726 and 21,858 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 62,724 virus tests in the last 24 hours.