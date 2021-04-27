Collision with car injures motorcyclist in Bartlett

Bartlett police are investigating a collision between a motorcycle and a car Saturday that left the 20-year-old motorcyclist in serious condition.

Police officers and Bartlet Fire Protection District paramedics responded about 5:30 p.m. to a collision between a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2014 Honda Accord at the intersection of South Bartlett Road and Foster Avenue.

Police on Tuesday said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed south on South Bartlett Road when it struck the rear driver's side quarter panel of the Honda Accord that was turning left onto South Bartlett Road from Foster Avenue.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. The 16-year-old girl driving the Honda was not injured.

South Bartlett Road was shut down between Struckman Boulevard and Orchards Pass for about an hour.

Anyone with information is should call the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.