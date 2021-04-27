Chicago woman dies after 4-vehicle crash in Naperville

A Chicago woman died after a four-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Naperville.

First responders arrived about 7:45 a.m. just north of the intersection of Naper Boulevard and Green Trails Drive, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Lesly Engel, 53, was unresponsive when she was freed from her gray 2003 Toyota Camry and died later at the hospital, the news release said. No other serious injuries were reported.

The initial investigation into the crash indicate Engel was driving her Toyota south on Naper Boulevard in the left lane when the car veered into oncoming traffic and struck a maroon 2016 Honda CRV that was heading north. The Honda rolled over and came to rest upright just north of the intersection, the news release said. Two other northbound vehicles, a white 2017 GMC Terrain and white 2011 Lincoln MKZ, were unable to stop and also became involved in the cash.

Naper Boulevard between Green Trails Drive and Dunrobin Road was closed and traffic rerouted until the roadway was reopened around 1:15 p.m., according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.