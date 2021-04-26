Vaccination clinic for Arlington Heights residents Wednesday

A COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic for Arlington Heights residents age 16 and older will be held Wednesday, with 1,728 Pfizer vaccine doses available.

The event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Arlington Ridge Center, 660 N Ridge Ave., was announced Monday by the village, park district, library and Jewel-Osco. Registration is required at kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1616779375040, as no drop-ins will be allowed and telephone registration is not available.

Those who receive their first dose will be automatically scheduled for a second dose May 19.

The park district hosted similar mass vaccination clinics for seniors and others in categories 1B and 1B+ in March and April.