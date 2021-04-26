North Broadway blocked as firefighters battle Aurora blaze
Updated 4/26/2021 8:27 PM
The Aurora Fire Department is at the scene of a two-alarm fire on the 600 block of North Broadway, officials said.
Aurora police have shut down North Broadway between Pierce and Illinois streets as firefighters battle the blaze.
Check back later for updates to this story.
