COVID-19 update: 50,512 more shots, 10 deaths, 2,137 new cases

State health officials today reported 50,512 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Illinois residents and workers over the past 24 hours.

Noticing a continued vaccination hesitancy among a large swath of the population, state public health officials have launched the Pandemic Health Navigator to help dispel vaccine myths, educate vulnerable residents and ultimately return Illinois to relative normalcy, officials said today at a news conference announcing the program's launch.

Cook County mass vaccination sites are now accepting same day vaccination walk-ins as difficulties scheduling appointments have waned as well.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he expects more sites will begin offering walk-in vaccination in the near future.

"We're seeing more and more people become vaccine confident," Pritzker said at today's launch event in Aurora. "We're at an interim period where demand and supply have roughly met each other."

So far, Illinois vaccine providers have administered 8,860,975 doses of vaccines across the state, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

IDPH officials also announced 10 more deaths from the virus and 2,137 new cases of COVID-19.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 21,836 with 1,323,170 Illinois residents who have been infected.

Hospitals statewide reported treating 2,083 COVID-19 patients, with 506 of those patients being treated in intensive care units. That's nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 patients being treated in an ICU.

The seven-day average number of COVID-19 patients is on the decline as well, dropping for the third straight day today to an average of 2,128 patients a day over the past week.