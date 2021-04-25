 

The thrill is back: Great America reopens to eager crowds

  • The social distancing and face coverings are new, but the thrills were the same aboard Superman: Ride of Steel this weekend as Six Flags Great America in Gurnee reopened for the first time since 2019.

  • The thrill was back this weekend at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, which reopened for the first time since 2019. Because of the pandemic, attendance is being kept at 25% of park capacity.

  • Guests are scanned in Sunday at the front entrance of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, which reopened this weekend following a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Socially distanced ride lines were among the safety precautions in place this weekend as Six Flags Great America in Gurnee reopened for the first time since 2019.

  • Guests mark the long-awaited reopening of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee with a quick selfie Sunday at the theme park's entrance.

Daily Herald report
From the unmistakable "whoosh" of a roller coaster zooming overheard to the screams of joy from the riders aboard it, the sounds heard this weekend at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee told the story: The thrill is back.

After missing a full year of coasters and other rides because of the COVID-19 pandemic, thrill seekers were back at the Gurnee theme park Saturday and Sunday for the opening of its 45th season.

 

The park's reopening came with a host of safety precautions, including socially distanced lines for rides, a face-covering requirement, and crowd size limited to 25% capacity.

"We're so excited on opening day to welcome our guests back and to see all of the smiling faces, smiling eyes and there's just nothing like opening day," said Caitlin Kepple, communications and marketing manager for Six Flags Great America. "It's evident that (PPE) masks can't hide the enthusiasm and our guests are so excited to be back."

