The thrill is back: Great America reopens to eager crowds
From the unmistakable "whoosh" of a roller coaster zooming overheard to the screams of joy from the riders aboard it, the sounds heard this weekend at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee told the story: The thrill is back.
After missing a full year of coasters and other rides because of the COVID-19 pandemic, thrill seekers were back at the Gurnee theme park Saturday and Sunday for the opening of its 45th season.
The park's reopening came with a host of safety precautions, including socially distanced lines for rides, a face-covering requirement, and crowd size limited to 25% capacity.
"We're so excited on opening day to welcome our guests back and to see all of the smiling faces, smiling eyes and there's just nothing like opening day," said Caitlin Kepple, communications and marketing manager for Six Flags Great America. "It's evident that (PPE) masks can't hide the enthusiasm and our guests are so excited to be back."