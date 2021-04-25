 

One more chance to celebrate Earth Day

    Ryland Norek, 6, a first-grader from Lake Barrington, picks a bouquet of dandelions Sunday during a Mini Earth Day Celebration at Crabtree Nature Center in Barrington Hills. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

    Millie Boykin, 4, a preschooler from Arlington Heights looks up from a craft table Sunday during a Mini Earth Day Celebration at Crabtree Nature Center in Barrington Hills. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

    Four-year-old Millie Boykin Arlington Heights finishes a craft Sunday during a Mini Earth Day Celebration at Crabtree Nature Center in Barrington Hills. "Earth Day is a great opportunity to teach the next generation about taking care of nature, enjoying it at the same time," said Millie's mother, Rebecca Boykin. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

    Theresa Neises of Port Barrington and her child, Jonathan Simale, 5, visit a seed-starting station Sunday during a Mini Earth Day Celebration at Crabtree Nature Center in Barrington Hills. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

    Millie Boykin, 4, of Arlington Heights holds up scissors at a crafts table Sunday during a Mini Earth Day Celebration at Crabtree Nature Center in Barrington Hills. Millie visited the preserve with her mom, Rebecca Boykin. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

 
Earth Day may have officially taken place three days earlier, but there was still plenty about Mother Nature to celebrate Sunday for visitors to Crabtree Nature Center in Barrington Hills.

The 112-acre Forest Preserves of Cook County site hosted a Mini Earth Day Celebration featuring nature-themed crafts for kids, educational programming, supplies to clean up a neighborhood park and native plants to take home.

 

"Earth Day is a great opportunity to teach the next generation about taking care of nature, enjoying it at the same time," said Rebecca Boykin of Arlington Heights, who visited the preserve with her 4-year-old daughter, Millie.

