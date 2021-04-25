One more chance to celebrate Earth Day
Updated 4/25/2021 5:29 PM
Earth Day may have officially taken place three days earlier, but there was still plenty about Mother Nature to celebrate Sunday for visitors to Crabtree Nature Center in Barrington Hills.
The 112-acre Forest Preserves of Cook County site hosted a Mini Earth Day Celebration featuring nature-themed crafts for kids, educational programming, supplies to clean up a neighborhood park and native plants to take home.
"Earth Day is a great opportunity to teach the next generation about taking care of nature, enjoying it at the same time," said Rebecca Boykin of Arlington Heights, who visited the preserve with her 4-year-old daughter, Millie.
