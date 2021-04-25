Library to screen "The Social Dilemma" online
Updated 4/25/2021 5:19 PM
Wheeling's Indian Trails Public Library will host an online screening and discussion of the film "The Social Dilemma" at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The docudrama film focuses on how social media platforms affect people. To register, find the event at indiantrailslibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar and follow the links. A valid email address is required to register.
