Chicago woman charged in fatal shooting near Elmhurst

Robin Thornton, 34, was arrested in her home in Chicago on Wednesday and later charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting outside a bar near Elmhurst.

A Chicago woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the March 26 shooting of a 28-year-old man outside a bar on Roosevelt Road near Elmhurst, Cook County sheriff's police said Saturday in a news release.

Robin Thornton, 34, was arrested in her home in the 8000 block of South Calumet Avenue on Wednesday. Sheriff's police also executed a search warrant at the home and found a firearm matching the caliber of the shell casing at the scene, according to the news release. After she was told of her legal rights, Thornton made statements regarding her involvement in the shooting, police said.

The victim, Dominique Bynum, 28, of the 100 block of North 15th St. in Melrose Park, was shot in the chest after an altercation about 2 a.m. March 26 at Galway Bar and Grill, 12045 Roosevelt Road, police said.

During the investigation, detectives learned that two groups began fighting in the bar and were separated. The fight continued in the rear parking lot where a woman was seen on surveillance video pulling a firearm out of her waistband, police said. After the shooting, the woman fled in a vehicle westbound on Roosevelt Road.

The Cook County state's attorney's office on Friday approved the murder charge, according to the news release.