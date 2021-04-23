Republican opposition to bathroom bill dubbed 'transphobic'

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois House has passed a bill that would allow businesses to offer multi-occupancy restrooms inclusive to all genders, a measure that the bill's sponsor said was designed to allow caregivers to help those who need assistance.

But a Republican legislator from Palatine cast the bill as the first step in requiring special bathrooms to benefit transgender patrons.

State Rep. Tom Morrison said the bill would make women feel unsafe while sharing a restroom with transgender women.

The bill's sponsor, Democrat Katie Stuart of Edwardsville, called Morrison's comments "clearly transphobic."

