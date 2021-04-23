Feder: Chicago Public Media promotes Tracy Brown to WBEZ content chief

Tracy Brown, who joined WBEZ 91.5-FM as managing editor in 2019, has been promoted to chief content officer of the Chicago Public Media news/talk station, Robert Feder writes.

She succeeds Steve Edwards, who resigned to join Koya Partners, a Massachusetts-based executive search and strategic advisory firm, as managing director. The company has offices in Chicago.

Brown, a graduate of the University of Georgia, previously worked as deputy managing editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and as an editor at The Dallas Morning News.

She also held positions with the St. Petersburg Times in Florida and The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina.

