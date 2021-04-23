Feder: Chicago Public Media promotes Tracy Brown to WBEZ content chief
Updated 4/23/2021 10:48 AM
Tracy Brown, who joined WBEZ 91.5-FM as managing editor in 2019, has been promoted to chief content officer of the Chicago Public Media news/talk station, Robert Feder writes.
She succeeds Steve Edwards, who resigned to join Koya Partners, a Massachusetts-based executive search and strategic advisory firm, as managing director. The company has offices in Chicago.
Brown, a graduate of the University of Georgia, previously worked as deputy managing editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and as an editor at The Dallas Morning News.
She also held positions with the St. Petersburg Times in Florida and The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
