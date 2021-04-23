COVID-19 update: 136,525 more shots, 3,369 new cases, 22 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,369 Friday with 22 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Thursday, 136,525 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 118,741.

The federal government has delivered 10,802,075 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 8,610,478 shots have been administered.

So far, 3,648,936 people -- 28.6% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,112 COVID-19 patients Thursday night.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is 3.6%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,316,091 and 21,777 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 104,795 virus tests in the last 24 hours.