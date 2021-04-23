Authorities identify teen killed in shooting near Des Plaines

Cook County authorities have identified 18-year-old Erik Esquivel as the teen shot and killed Thursday afternoon in an apartment complex parking lot near Des Plaines.

The County County medical examiner's office reported Esquivel's autopsy is slated for later today.

A Cook County sheriff's office spokesman said Esquivel was shot in the head and an 18-year-old woman he was with was shot in the arm at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday while sitting in a car parked at the complex on the 9600 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Esquivel was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in serious conditions, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

No arrests have been made.

Witnesses described the gunman as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with orange script on the chest, black pants, a black knit cap and black face covering approached them and opened fire, authorities said.

The shooter fled in a tan Jeep Cherokee.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Cook County sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896.