Scholarship established in memory of 2 Judson seniors killed Tuesday

Anonymous donors established an architecture scholarship at Judson University in honor of two seniors killed Tuesday in a four-vehicle crash near the entrance to the Elgin campus. courtesy of Judson University

Judson University donors have established a scholarship in memory of the two architecture students killed in a four-vehicle accident Tuesday near the entrance to the Elgin campus.

The architecture scholarship was established in honor of seniors Dallas Colburn of Plano and Nathanael Madison of Wernersville, Pennsylvania, who died in the crash that occurred about 9:15 p.m. in the vicinity of Judson Drive and State Street.

The scholarship was announced Thursday afternoon on Judson's Facebook page. The donors were not identified.

Two other students from Michigan and Indiana, whose names the university has not released, were treated at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin for injuries that were not life-threatening. One has since been released, according to a university representative. The other is scheduled for surgery on Friday.

The four male students were seniors in Judson's architecture program. All were set to graduate in about three weeks, said Judson spokesperson Mary Dulabaum.

Elgin police continue to investigate the crash. There has been no word on whether charges will be filed.

According to police, the vehicle carrying the Judson students was traveling south on State Street and turning east onto Judson Drive. Three vehicles traveling north on State Street were then involved in a chain-reaction crash with the vehicle carrying the students.

Besides the students, two other people were hospitalized for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Information on memorial services will be posted on the university's Facebook page when the arrangements are finalized, Dulabaum said.