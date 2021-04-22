Man shot and killed in Des Plaines-area apartment complex parking lot

A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in a Des Plaines-area apartment complex parking lot, officials said.

Authorities responded at 3:47 p.m. to reports of a shooting in a parking lot at 9612 Greenwood Ave. in unincorporated Maine Township, according to Cook County sheriff's spokesman Matt Walberg.

Authorities discovered an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head and an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, according to Walberg.

Both victims were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman is in serious condition.

The victims had left an apartment building and were in a vehicle when a gunman wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with orange script on the chest, black pants, a black knit cap and black face covering approached them and opened fire, Walberg said. The shooter fled in a tan Jeep Cherokee.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call Cook County sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896.