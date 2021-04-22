Feder: Bill & Wendy pulling the plug on Cumulus podcast

Ending their 15-month run as a podcasting team, Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder will record their final episode Monday.

Since February 2020 the longtime Chicago radio duo have been co-hosting "The Bill and Wendy Show" for Cumulus Media, parent company of news/talk WLS 890-AM.

But with the launch of "Toon In With Me" earlier this year, Leff has been focusing on his role as host of the weekday morning cartoon show on MeTV.

"More than anything, I can't thank the fans enough," he said of the podcast. "The past year was so rough for so many people, and the idea that we helped people get through it means a ton. Does this mean that Wendy and I will never work together again? No, we'd love to. We just need the right opportunity."

