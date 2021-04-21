Naperville raises the towing fee to help put brakes on 'disruptive' driving

Naperville officials are exploring options for curbing excessive speeding, street racing, loud mufflers and other "disruptive vehicle behavior" downtown and elsewhere in the city. Daily Herald file photo

Naperville has taken another step to try to crack down on speeding drivers in response to concerns about street racing and motorists evading police.

Under a city ordinance, police can tow and impound vehicles used to flee and elude traffic stops or in other misdemeanor offenses.

Drivers facing felony or misdemeanor charges will now be hit with a higher fee to get their cars back from the impound lot.

The city council on Tuesday night agreed to raise the administrative towing fee from $300 to $500.

Council members unanimously approved the increase without discussion, but Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall told the Daily Herald the fee hike will serve as a deterrent, while also more appropriately covering the cost and employee time that goes into towing offending vehicles.

Street racing and other "disruptive driving behavior" have worsened since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, police and city officials say. The problem areas have been downtown, in parking garages and along Aurora Avenue.

Police also have noticed more ATVs and dirt bikes on public streets and their drivers violating stop signs and traffic control devices.

Of greater concern is an increase in drivers fleeing and eluding police, Marshall said.

Naperville reported 48 people in 2020 and 25 so far this year who fled from officers during lawful traffic stops, often at excessive speeds, Marshall said. That's a significant uptick from the previous annual average of 19 cases.

"I haven't seen this many individuals who flee from the police in my career in law enforcement," Marshall said. "It's very dangerous, so it's very important we use all tools available to curtail this behavior."

Officers are only allowed to pursue drivers for a "forcible felony," he said. But the city's towing code does allow police to impound vehicles that have been used unlawfully, such as those fleeing from police -- a Class A misdemeanor.

Naperville officers have started leaning into that policy, with several investigations to identify the registered owner, track down the vehicle and impound it, Marshall said.

"That, I think, is one of the most critical strategies we will implement that will hopefully curtail strident behavior," he said.

The $500 administrative towing fee is on par with other suburban communities, including St. Charles, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Aurora, Mundelein, Rolling Meadows and West Dundee, according to a memo from Marshall.

The increase will raise roughly $100,000 annually.

The $500 administrative fee is on top of a $165 towing fee for most vehicles, plus $30 per day for storage. Trucks have higher rates. That adds up to an average towing fee of $665, plus storage.

As part of enforcement efforts, the city also plans to install speed bumps in parking garages and along various downtown streets.