Final counts don't change results of close Fox Valley races

Just two votes were the final margin of victory in a pair of Fox Valley-area races that were too close to call until Tuesday's deadline for counting the final ballots in the April 6 election.

In Burlington, Mary Kay Wlezen defeated two-term incumbent village president Bob Walsh by a margin of 47 votes to 45.

Walsh said he was disappointed, but accepted the final outcome.

"When there's that low a count, there's really not much chance for an error," he said.

In St. Charles Unit District 303, Ed McNally, Heidi Fairgrieve and Carolyn Waibel were the top three finishers, with Kate Bell edging out Jim Stombres by two votes, 3,278 to 3,276, for the last board seat.

Stombres said he's "trusting the process" and not requesting a recount, while trying not to focus on the margin of his loss.

"It's like a sporting game, you can lose by 10 points or you can lose by one point, but you still lose," he said.

Election results have been certified by county clerks and now go to the state for final certification.

Final results also were recorded in other area races that were too close to call until Tuesday's count, which involved late-arriving mail-in and provisional ballots.

Municipal races

Elgin City Council: Incumbents Corey Dixon and Carol Rauschenberger were the top vote-getters for the four open council seats, with Dustin Good and Steve Thoren claiming the last two spots.

Huntley trustee: Ronda Goldman, J.R. Westberg and Mary Holzkopf claimed the three open seats in the village board race.

Cary trustee: The three open village board seats go to Jennifer Weinhammer, Rick Walrath and Rick Dudek.

Fox River Grove trustee: Four-year village board terms were won by Melissa Schladt, Andrew Migdal and Steven Knar.

St. Charles Ward 4: Bryan Wirball won the alderman seat by eight votes.

West Dundee trustee: Dan Wilbrandt, Cheryl Anderley and Cheryl Alopogianis won the three open village board positions.

School boards

Cary District 26: Anne Santucci, Stacey Sault, Melinda Hartman and Julie Jette claimed the four open seats.

Community Unit District 300: Christine Birkett, David Scarpino and Emmanuel Thomas were the top vote-getters for the three open school board seats.

Library boards

Algonquin Public Library District: Lindsay Taylor and Tracy Sharkey won two open library board seats.

Barrington Area Public Library District: The two board seats were won by Jennifer Lucas and Anne Ordway.

St. Charles Library District: Mary Kruse, Claudia Frost and Michael Hill claimed the three open board seats.