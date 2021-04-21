Feder: Four journalists win 2021 Studs Terkel Awards

Four prominent Chicago journalists have been named recipients of the 2021 Studs Terkel Community Media Awards by the nonprofit Public Narrative, Robert Feder writes.

Winners announced online Tuesday include: Brandis Friedman, co-anchor and correspondent for "Chicago Tonight" on Window to the World Communications WTTW-Channel 11; Karen Hawkins, co-editor in chief of the Chicago Reader and founder of feminist media company Rebellious Magazine for Women; Maureen O'Donnell, reporter and obituary writer for the Sun-Times; and Michael Puente, reporter for Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM.

Named for the late Chicago author and broadcaster, the prestigious awards recognize excellence in coverage of Chicago's diverse communities and demonstrate authentic storytelling in the spirit of Terkel's gift for elevating people's voices above power.

The 26th annual awards ceremony will take place online May 13 -- three days before what would have been Terkel's 109th birthday.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.