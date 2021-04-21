COVID-19 update: 140,712 more shots, 2,765 new cases, 28 more deaths

So far, 3,498,473 people have been fully vaccinated or 27.5% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Courtesy of the Village of Addison

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,765 Wednesday with 28 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 140,712 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 122,842.

The federal government has delivered 10,358,875 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 8,342,542 shots have been administered.

So far, 3,498,473 people -- 27.5% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,191 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is 3.8%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,309,552 and 21,722 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 81,133 virus tests in the last 24 hours.