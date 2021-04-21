Cook County opening up two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites for walk-ins

Cook County is opening up two COVID-19 mass vaccination sites for walk-in appointments today as part of a pilot project, health department officials said at a briefing.

The two locations are in the south suburbs at the Tinley Park Convention Center and in Matteson at 4647 Promenade Way.

Cook County Department of Public Health officials said they will evaluate the success of the walk-in pilot and expect to expand it to other mass sites.

Officials also said they anticipate Johnson & Johnson's vaccine will be put back into use soon after federal experts complete their review but with restrictions and guidance to prevent adverse side effects in vulnerable populations.

The one-dose vaccine was put on pause by the federal government after six cases of serious blood clots in women, including one fatality.

"Many people are asking for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, colead of the CCDPH. The two other vaccines by Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. require two doses weeks apart, which makes the J & J version easier to administer.