Barrington-area toddler killed when hit by pickup truck backing out of family driveway

An 18-month-old Barrington-area boy was killed Tuesday when he was accidentally run over by a pickup truck driven by his father in the family's driveway, authorities said.

The accident occurred Tuesday evening in the 25600 block of West Drake Road, as the toddler's father backed the truck out of the driveway, Lake County sheriff's police said.

At the time his father got into the vehicle, the boy was outside with his mother and siblings about 50 feet away from the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Just before his father began backing down the driveway, the toddler ran toward the pickup, which nobody saw, authorities said. As the father turned the pickup so he could pull forward out of the driveway, one of the front tires of the pickup rolled over the toddler, sheriff's police said.

The boy's parents rushed him to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near North Barrington, where he succumbed to his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for this morning.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team and Lake County Coroner's Office, however, "this preliminarily appears to be a tragic accident," sheriff's police said.