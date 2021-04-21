As she prepares to leave office, Wheeling clerk honored for 24 years of service

Wheeling's soon-to-be-former village clerk unsuccessfully fought back tears this week as she was honored for her 24 years of public service.

Elaine Simpson even cautioned Village President Pat Horcher not to make her cry moments before he spoke about her municipal career during Monday's village board meeting.

"I won't make you cry," he said, kindly.

"Yes you will," Simpson responded -- and she was right.

Simpson, first elected in 1997, will leave office May 3. She chose not to run for reelection in April and will be replaced by political newcomer Kathy Brady.

"As much as I love the job, I thought it was time to leave," said Simpson, 80.

During Monday's meeting -- Simpson's last in her official role -- Horcher read a proclamation detailing just some of her accomplishments.

They included her official duties -- essentially maintaining village records, such as detailed notes from board meetings -- and side projects like working with Wheeling Helping Hands, the Wheeling Senior Foundation, the Wheeling Special Events Commission, the Wheeling Garden Club and the Wheeling Historical Society, particularly its Lollipop Lane Christmas celebration.

Horcher also spoke of Simpson's "unwavering kindness and her compassionate dedication to her family, her neighbors and her life of public service," saying they set an inspirational standard for the community.

Horcher went on to declare May 4 as Elaine E. Simpson Day in town. A presentation of an honorary street sign bearing the name Clerk Simpson Way and a framed certificate followed, as did a standing ovation from the officials at the dais and the people in the audience.

Later in the meeting, Trustee Mary Papantos said it's been a treat knowing Simpson, calling their time together at village hall "an honor and a privilege."

All the other trustees shared similar compliments and wished Simpson well in her political retirement.

Trustee Mary Krueger noted Simpson is one of only 15 women to have served in elected office in Wheeling.

"And for that I am grateful," Krueger said. "We're going to miss you."

Simpson, a Wheeling resident since 1975, doesn't foresee ending her volunteer work. In fact, she hopes to return to Lollipop Lane this winter after it was forced to take a season off because of the pandemic.

"I just love the residents and the village," Simpson said.