2 Judson University students killed, 2 hurt in crash near campus

Two Judson University students were killed and two were injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on Route 31 near the Elgin campus entrance, school officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Dallas Colburn, of Plano, Illinois, and Nathanael Madison, of Wernersville, Pennsylvania, died in the crash that happened about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Two other students were treated at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, with one sustaining serious injuries, according to the release posted on the university's website. All of the students were seniors in Judson's architecture program.

"We are deeply saddened and mourn this tragic loss tonight. We grieve with the families and ask for prayers for the students and their families," Judson President Gene Crume said in the release. "Our prayers are also with the students who were injured and who will be impacted by this tragic accident. We continue to trust in God who walks alongside us in every situation."

In a Facebook post, the Elgin Police Department said their preliminary investigation shows the vehicle carrying the four Judson students was traveling south on State Street and turning east onto Judson Drive. Three vehicles traveling north on State Street were then involved in a chain-reaction crash with the turning vehicle. Colburn and Madison were pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

Judson officials went to the hospital to provide support to the students. Crume shared news of the accident with Judson's residential students in a special meeting at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Lindner Fitness Center on Judson's Elgin campus, according to the Judson news release.

Judson's Wellness Center staff will be available to talk with any students who are struggling with this loss. Herrick Chapel will be available to students all day on Wednesday in memory of the two students who died. The university will announce plans later in the week for memorial services on Judson's campus.