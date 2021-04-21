2 Judson students killed, 2 hurt in four-vehicle crash near campus

Two Judson University students were killed and two were injured in a four-car accident on Route 31 near the Elgin campus entrance, school officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Dallas Colburn, of Plano, and Nathanael Madison, of Wernersville, Pennsylvania, died in the crash that happened about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Two other students were treated at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, with one sustaining serious injuries, according to the release posted on the university's website. All of the students were seniors in Judson's architecture program.

"We are deeply saddened and mourn this tragic loss tonight. We grieve with the families and ask for prayers for the students and their families," Judson President Gene Crume said in the release. "Our prayers are also with the students who were injured and who will be impacted by this tragic accident. We continue to trust in God who walks alongside us in every situation."

Judson officials went to the hospital to provide support to the students. Crume shared news of the accident with Judson's residential students in a special meeting at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Lindner Fitness Center on Judson's Elgin campus.

Judson's Wellness Center staff will be available to talk with any students who are struggling with this loss. Herrick Chapel will be available to students all day on Wednesday in memory of the two students who died. The university will announce plans later in the week for memorial services on Judson's campus.