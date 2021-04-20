'More work to do': How suburban reps, others reacted to Chauvin verdict in Floyd case

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arrives for the verdict Tuesday in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Court TV via AP, Pool

How politicians representing the suburbs and others responded Tuesday to the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

"The fact that for many, today's guilty verdict was in question, tells us we still have a long way to go in bringing accountability to policing. Still, today's verdict is a step in the necessary direction of reforming the systems that have entrenched racism into the police departments of this country: the codes of silence, the inadequate disciplinary systems, the bloated budgets, and the fearmongering rhetoric whenever police departments come under scrutiny. I envision a society where policing has a place alongside a variety of other services in responding to urgent situations and hope that the bad acts of a few officers do not define the many other officers who protect and serve with honor."

-- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle

"Sadly, the recent deaths of Adam Toledo and Daunte Wright have shown us that there is so much more work to do -- more accountability, more investment in communities, more listening. This verdict does not solve all of our system's problems, nor does it change our nation's history, but it gives us hope."

-- Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart

"Today's verdict offers some consolation that racism, bigotry and violence carry consequences. However, I am still not satisfied with this version of 'justice' -- no verdict could truly restore what has been lost. George Floyd's daughter will still grow up without a father. In his memory, and in her honor, we will continue working toward true justice for all, building on the momentum of the activists that have laid the path for us, to create a better world for this generation and the next."

-- State Sen. Adriane Johnson, Buffalo Grove

"Time and again, we see Black and Brown people harmed by the criminal justice system. Real reform is past due, and I'm hoping the outcome of this trial will be a step forward in providing accountability and preventing more tragedies like this in the future."

-- State Sen. Cristina Castro, Elgin

"George Floyd's murder reignited the fight for justice across this country in the never-ending hope that someday justice might be found. This verdict will not undo the tragedy and suffering. But it should serve as a historic marker in our ongoing work to build a just and equal society."

-- Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, Oak Park

"While today's verdict won't bring back the life of George Floyd, it delivers a powerful statement that no one is above the law. Derek Chauvin is now a convicted murderer, and bad actors like him had no place in law enforcement."

-- Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin

"Though today's verdict is a just result, it is only a beginning. Our work is not complete. In order to make justice the norm rather than the exception and truly bring us closer to achieving equal protection under the law for everyone, Congress must pass the comprehensive George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to hold police accountable, change the culture of law enforcement and begin to rebuild trust between law enforcement and our communities."

-- U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Hoffman Estates

"I am relieved that justice has been done in this case. But our work continues. We will keep pushing forward in the name of George Floyd, Adam Toledo, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Elijah McClain, Trayvon Martin and our other Black & brown community members killed by police."

-- U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Evanston

"While I hope that today's verdict paves the way for increased accountability for police brutality, it is also my hope that it doesn't dissuade us from reckoning with the reality facing Black and Brown Americans or the long way we have left to go. Massive disparities in policing and incarceration, health care, housing, access to clean air and drinking water, and voting rights continue today and every day.

-- U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, Downers Grove

"I applaud the jury for serving justice and providing accountability for the murder of George Floyd. This is an essential first step in the right direction, but we must remember that one verdict does not erase the generations of pain and trauma caused by a system of policing that's been broken by centuries of systemic racism and that enables and perpetuates the terrorization of people of color."

-- U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, Naperville

"Today, a glimpse of hope and justice for George Floyd and his family.

A glimpse of hope for all who feel unsafe in our communities. A glimpse of hope for all who know that for so long the system has denied them justice."

-- U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, Deerfield

"No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin's murder trial honored that truth."

-- Gov. J.B. Pritzker

"We hope with this conviction serves as an example that life is precious, and we must continue to move forward together and hold each other accountable for all our misgivings -- no matter who you are or what you represent -- in order for our society to actually move forward." ­

-- Chicago Sky General Manager and Head Coach James Wade, in a statement attributed to the Chicago Sky organization