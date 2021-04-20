Feder: Chicago Journalism Review republishes Fred Hampton exposé

The Chicago police murder of Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton at his West Side apartment in December 1969 was so miserably reported by major media outlets that reporters turned to the Chicago Journalism Review to get the truth out.

The result was a 16-page special edition with a detailed account of the murder and its attempted cover-up.

Coinciding with release of the Academy Award-nominated film "Judas and the Black Messiah," surviving editors of the Chicago Journalism Review have digitized and posted the complete issue online.

It includes resources to learn more about police and FBI roles in the assassination.

Hank DeZutter, a former Chicago Daily News reporter who became editor of the Chicago Journalism Review, said the story "reverberates to this day, informing new generations and reinforcing the shocking memories of those who lived through this horrendous chapter in Chicago's and the nation's history."

