COVID-19 update: 81,963 more shots, 9 more dead, 2,587 new cases

Round Lake High School was one of several schools throughout the suburbs that hosted vaccination clinics for elderly residents early in the immunization process. Courtesy of Round Lake Area Unit District 116

State health officials today reported 81,963 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Illinois residents and workers.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials noted the number of vaccines administered at Walgreens stores Monday were not included because of a "technical issue." Those figures will be updated Wednesday, officials said.

Vaccine providers throughout the state have now delivered 10,162,155 shots into arms, with 3,416,113 people now fully vaccinated in Illinois.

Meanwhile, IDPH figures released today also show 9 more residents have died and another 2,587 new cases were diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 21,694, with 1,306,787 residents who have been infected since the outset of the pandemic.

Hospitals throughout the state reported treating 2,288 COVID-19 patients, with 522 of them in intensive care beds.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 3.8%.

Case positivity shows the percentage of new cases derived from all test results returned. A seven-day window is used to smooth any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.