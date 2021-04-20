 

COVID-19 outbreak at Hersey quarantines dozens

  • Mark Welsh@dailyherald.comHersey High School in Arlington Heights.

Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 4/20/2021 9:12 AM

Officials from Northwest Suburban High School District 214 are reporting 13 students have tested positive for COVID-19, while another 155 are in mandated quarantine as a result of the outbreak.

Districts officials said they believe the transmissions occurred outside of school after interviewing infected students.

 

Students in quarantine would have had close contact with someone infected, meaning they had been within six feet, with or without a mask, for a cumulative 15 minutes or longer.

A Daily Herald report Monday indicated many new transmissions of the virus are linked to school sporting events.

Lake County had three school outbreaks, higher than suburban Cook, DuPage, McHenry and Will counties between mid-March and April 16. Kane County had none, according to the report.

