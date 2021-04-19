Sheriff: Missing Maine Township teen returns home
Updated 4/19/2021 9:56 AM
A Maine Township teen who had been missing since April 6 has returned home, the Cook County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.
Kianna Smith, 19, was last seen leaving her residence, the Harbour House Group Home, at about 8:30 p.m. April 6 and did not return home for curfew later that night.
The sheriff's office did not disclose any additional information about the circumstances of her return home.
