Naperville house fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials

No injuries were reported early Monday in a Naperville house fire caused by smoking materials that were improperly discarded, officials said.

Firefighters responded about 3:15 a.m. to a two-story, single-family residence in the 1700 block of Roberts Lane, where they found heavy smoke on the first floor and flames in the rear of the home, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

After attacking the blaze from the outside, crews entered the house and found fire inside the floor joists between the first floor and the basement, officials said. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

All three adult occupants, who were alerted by smoke detectors, were able to safely evacuate before first responders arrived, fire officials said. The house was deemed uninhabitable by Naperville's transportation, engineering and development department.

Naperville police assisted at the scene, and crews from Oswego and Plainfield fire protection districts provided station coverage.