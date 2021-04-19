More than half of Illinois adults have had at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine

A total of 53% of Illinoisans age 18 and older -- and 50% of people 16 and older -- have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday.

On Sunday, 65,233 more people received COVID-19 shots. The seven-day average for shots in arms is 125,212, but numbers typically lag on weekends.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,959 Monday with 22 more deaths from the respiratory disease. The seven-day average for new cases is 3,142, and it's the sixth consecutive day those averages have declined.

The federal government has delivered 9,930,945 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, and 8,119,867 shots have been administered.

However, the number of vaccine doses allocated to Illinois dipped last week with 929,840 provided by the federal government from April 11 to Saturday, IDPH records show, coinciding with the April 13 pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so side effects can be scrutinized. The week of April 4-10, the state received 1,216,890.

Illinois opened vaccinations to all people age 16 and older April 12, but Chicago waited until Monday to extend eligibility, meeting a deadline set by President Joe Biden.

A total of 3,365,282 people -- more than 26% of Illinois' 12.7 million population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,128 COVID-19 patients Sunday night, higher than the seven-day average of 2,089.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 4%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,304,200, and 21,685 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 47,506 virus tests in the last 24 hours.