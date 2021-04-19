Lake County to host Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday

Lake County will host its next Virtual Town Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, to update residents on several issues impacting the community.

Hosted by Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart, panelists will discuss the most current information about the COVID-19 vaccine, Lake County's new Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program and other topical issues, and answer questions from the community.

To register for the event, visit https://tinyurl.com/dy282wk5.